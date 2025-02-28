Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

India avalanche buries dozens prompting massive search and rescue mission

So far, 33 workers have been rescued, but another 25 remain missing or trapped, officials said.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
An extensive search and rescue mission is underway after dozens of workers became trapped or missing after a massive avalanche in India on Wednesday.

Massive avalanche buries dozens in India

An extensive search and rescue mission is underway after dozens of workers became trapped or missing after a massive avalanche in India on Wednesday.

BADRINATH DHAM, India -- A massive search and rescue mission is underway after dozens of workers became trapped or missing after a massive avalanche in India on Wednesday.

The slide occurred about 4 miles from Badrinathn Dam in the Chamoli District, according to Indian government officials.

So far, 33 workers have been rescued, but another 25 remain missing or trapped, officials said.

  • India Avalanche
    Image 1 of 6

    Crews work to save victims of an avalanche that struck in India on Feb. 28, 2025.  (Department of Information and Public Relations Uttarakhand Government)

  • India Avalanche
    Image 2 of 6

    Crews work to save victims of an avalanche that struck in India on Feb. 28, 2025.  (Department of Information and Public Relations Uttarakhand Government)

  • India Avalanche
    Image 3 of 6

    Crews work to save victims of an avalanche that struck in India on Feb. 28, 2025.  (Department of Information and Public Relations Uttarakhand Government)

  • India Avalanche
    Image 4 of 6

    Crews work to save victims of an avalanche that struck in India on Feb. 28, 2025.  (Department of Information and Public Relations Uttarakhand Government)

  • India Avalanche
    Image 5 of 6

    Crews work to save victims of an avalanche that struck in India on Feb. 28, 2025.  (Department of Information and Public Relations Uttarakhand Government)

  • India Avalanche
    Image 6 of 6

    Crews work to save victims of an avalanche that struck in India on Feb. 28, 2025.  (Department of Information and Public Relations Uttarakhand Government)

Photos and videos from the rescue area showed crews struggling to maneuver in deep accumulations as heavy snow continued to fall. 

About 170 soldiers and medical teams "are working tirelessly in extremely challenging weather conditions," Indian Army officials posted on social media.

Updates to follow soon. 

Tags
Loading...