India avalanche buries dozens prompting massive search and rescue mission

BADRINATH DHAM, India -- A massive search and rescue mission is underway after dozens of workers became trapped or missing after a massive avalanche in India on Wednesday.

The slide occurred about 4 miles from Badrinathn Dam in the Chamoli District, according to Indian government officials.

So far, 33 workers have been rescued, but another 25 remain missing or trapped, officials said.

Photos and videos from the rescue area showed crews struggling to maneuver in deep accumulations as heavy snow continued to fall.

About 170 soldiers and medical teams "are working tirelessly in extremely challenging weather conditions," Indian Army officials posted on social media.

Updates to follow soon.