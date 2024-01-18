American Airlines jet skids off taxiway during snowy weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An American Airlines flight that was taxing off a runway at the Frederick Douglass - Greater Rochester International Airport slid into a grassy area during wintry weather Thursday afternoon, local airport officials said.

The aircraft, operated by Piedmont Airlines, had 53 people on board and had just landed from Philadelphia when the incident occurred.

Photos and videos from the scene showed emergency vehicles surrounding the jet, but no injuries were reported.

At least one of the airport’s three runways was temporarily closed as crews responded to the plane.

According to the airport’s weather observation site, light snow was falling at the time, which likely contributed to the incident.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said once the aircraft is removed from the grassy region, it’ll be taken out of service and given a full inspection.

Passengers and crew aboard the Embraer ERJ-145 were transported on a bus to the airport’s terminal.

Travel across large parts of the country has been difficult as snow and ice have caused thousands of delays and cancelations.

Airports in Nashville, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon, experienced the most disruptions on Thursday, according to data from FlightAware.

Most of the Rochester area has missed out on seeing heavy snow, as the heaviest bands have been located around the Watertown and Buffalo regions.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, snow chances for Rochester will continue through the weekend, with additional light accumulations.