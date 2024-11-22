Watch: Plane shows lava spewing from Iceland volcano after latest eruption

REYKJAVIK, Iceland - Air travelers heading into Reykjavík, Iceland were treated to a spectacular view on Thursday evening. Passengers on an Icelandair flight got a birds-eye view of the ongoing eruption of a volcano on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula.

This is the seventh time the volcano has erupted this year.

The eruption shut down the popular Blue Lagoon hot spring after lava flowed into the resort's parking lot.

LAVA FLOWS INTO BLUE LAGOON PARKING LOT, DESTROYS BUILDING AFTER ICELAND VOLCANO ERUPTS AGAIN

No injuries have been reported in this most recent eruption.

The country's Civil Protection agency reported that 50 people were evacuated from the nearby town of Grindavik when the most recent eruptions first began on Wednesday night.

Iceland's Meteorological Office says these types of eruptions do not release enough ash to pose any threat of air travel delays.

Volcanic activity along this peninsula first reactivated in 2021 after lying dormant for 800 years.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD FOX WEATHER