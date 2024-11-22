Search
Watch: Plane shows lava spewing from Iceland volcano after latest eruption

Passengers on an Icelandair flight got a birds-eye view of the ongoing eruption of a volcano on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Plane passenger captures ongoing eruption of a volcano along Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula on Thursday, November 21 (Christopher David Louis Barnard via Storyful). 01:07

REYKJAVIK, Iceland - Air travelers heading into Reykjavík, Iceland were treated to a spectacular view on Thursday evening. Passengers on an Icelandair flight got a birds-eye view of the ongoing eruption of a volcano on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula.

This is the seventh time the volcano has erupted this year. 

The eruption shut down the popular Blue Lagoon hot spring after lava flowed into the resort's parking lot.

LAVA FLOWS INTO BLUE LAGOON PARKING LOT, DESTROYS BUILDING AFTER ICELAND VOLCANO ERUPTS AGAIN

Webcam video from the Icelandic Meteorological Office shows lava flowing into the parking lot of the Blue Lagoon Resort.

(Icelandic Meteorological Office)

No injuries have been reported in this most recent eruption.

The country's Civil Protection agency reported that 50 people were evacuated from the nearby town of Grindavik when the most recent eruptions first began on Wednesday night. 

Iceland's Meteorological Office says these types of eruptions do not release enough ash to pose any threat of air travel delays.

Volcanic activity along this peninsula first reactivated in 2021 after lying dormant for 800 years.

