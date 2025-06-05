New area to watch in eastern Pacific as odds continue to grow for future tropical cyclone

A new area to watch for tropical development is being monitored in the eastern Pacific, joining another system that is likely to become a tropical depression or even Tropical Storm Barbara in the coming days.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), a broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles off the southern coast of Mexico is continuing to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Odds are high and still growing that at least a tropical depression will form from this system by the weekend.

First area to watch in eastern Pacific

(FOX Weather)



But forecasters have added a second splotch of ocean to watch where a second area of low pressure may form on the western side of an elongated trough in a few days. While nothing is expected in the next 48 hours, the NHC is now giving a low chance of a tropical depression or storm forming off southwestern Mexico over the next week.

(FOX Weather)



Tropical activity has been increasing in the basin since the start of the hurricane season on May 15. Tropical Storm Alvin formed and quickly dissipated last week.