Hurricane Melissa charges on toward Bermuda after leaving deadly path in Caribbean

Bermuda is yet again facing a major hurricane threat this season as Hurricane Melissa is forecast to charge north, bringing dangerous winds and storm surge.

Hurricane Melissa has already left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean this week. The storm contributed to over two dozen deaths across three countries before making landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds, becoming tied for the third-most intense pressure of an Atlantic hurricane on record at 892 millibars. A third landfall in the Bahamas can't be ruled out yet.

HURRICANE MELISSA'S DEVASTATING EYEWALL CARVES PATH OF DESTRUCTION THROUGH MONTEGO BAY, WESTERN JAMAICA

After ripping through the Caribbean on Wednesday, Melissa is forecast to track northeast into the Atlantic before brushing by Bermuda – once again, sparring the island from a direct hit. This hurricane season, Bermuda faced impacts from back-to-back storms with Hurricanes Imelda and Humberto, but no direct landfalls.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Melissa to pass off the western side of Bermuda on Thursday with winds around 90 mph. A Hurricane Warning is in place for Bermuda.

Hurricane conditions and heavy rainfall are expected in Bermuda beginning late Thursday and through the night.

FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel is reporting Northhampton, Bermuda, where some of the worst conditions are possible by Thursday night.

The good news is that Melissa has continued to weaken after blasting the Caribbean and has significantly picked up speed. The hurricane was moving at between 3 and 8 mph earlier this week before making landfall in Jamaica. It's forecast to be moving around 45 mph when it passes Bermuda. By this rate, it will be racing by the island.

The full context of recovery in Jamaica is still being determined after Hurricane Melissa's monster winds and heavy rain destroyed infrastructure, including extensive damage at the Montego Bay Airport.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray and his field team were in St. Ann Parish when Melissa's winds ripped off winds and sliding glass doors. Widespread damage has been reported across western Jamaica.

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said the true strength of Hurricane Melissa will be determined through extensive analyses in the months to come, and it could be the strongest Atlantic landfalling hurricane in history.

Melissa currently ties as the strongest landfalling hurricane on record in the Atlantic Basin. The Labor Day hurricane in 1935 also had winds of 185 mph and a pressure of 892 millibars.