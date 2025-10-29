Search
Weather News
Hurricane Melissa charges on toward Bermuda after leaving deadly path in Caribbean

After making landfalls in Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane, and a Category 3 in Cuba, Hurricane Melissa continues its devastating trek across the Atlantic with dangerous surf, winds and storm surge forecast for Bermuda Thursday and Friday.

By Emilee Speck
Bermuda on alert for Hurricane Melissa later this week

Hurricane Melissa is forecast to track north, bringing impacts to Bermuda by Thursday. FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel reports from Southhampton Parish, where preparations are underway for storm surge, damaging winds and heavy rain. 

Bermuda is yet again facing a major hurricane threat this season as Hurricane Melissa is forecast to charge north, bringing dangerous winds and storm surge. 

Hurricane Melissa has already left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean this week. The storm contributed to over two dozen deaths across three countries before making landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds, becoming tied for the third-most intense pressure of an Atlantic hurricane on record at 892 millibars. A third landfall in the Bahamas can't be ruled out yet.

HURRICANE MELISSA'S DEVASTATING EYEWALL CARVES PATH OF DESTRUCTION THROUGH MONTEGO BAY, WESTERN JAMAICA

After ripping through the Caribbean on Wednesday, Melissa is forecast to track northeast into the Atlantic before brushing by Bermuda – once again, sparring the island from a direct hit. This hurricane season, Bermuda faced impacts from back-to-back storms with Hurricanes Imelda and Humberto, but no direct landfalls.

A red flag warning of unsafe beach conditions is see in St. George's, Bermuda, during Hurricane Imelda.

(FOX Weather)

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Melissa to pass off the western side of Bermuda on Thursday with winds around 90 mph. A Hurricane Warning is in place for Bermuda.  

Hurricane Melissa spaghetti models.
(FOX Weather)

 

Hurricane conditions and heavy rainfall are expected in Bermuda beginning late Thursday and through the night. 

FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel is reporting Northhampton, Bermuda, where some of the worst conditions are possible by Thursday night. 

The good news is that Melissa has continued to weaken after blasting the Caribbean and has significantly picked up speed. The hurricane was moving at between 3 and 8 mph earlier this week before making landfall in Jamaica. It's forecast to be moving around 45 mph when it passes Bermuda. By this rate, it will be racing by the island.

Bermuda wind forecast from Melissa.
(FOX Weather)

 

The full context of recovery in Jamaica is still being determined after Hurricane Melissa's monster winds and heavy rain destroyed infrastructure, including extensive damage at the Montego Bay Airport.

  Wind damage from Hurricane Melissa in Discovery Bay, Jamaica on Oct. 29, 2025 a day after landfall.
    Wind damage from Hurricane Melissa in Discovery Bay, Jamaica on Oct. 29, 2025 a day after landfall.

  Flooding from Hurricane Melissa in Discovery Bay, Jamaica on Oct. 29, 2025 a day after landfall.
    Flooding from Hurricane Melissa in Discovery Bay, Jamaica on Oct. 29, 2025 a day after landfall.

  A store stands destroyed following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
    A store stands destroyed following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

  Damage from Hurricane Melissa in Discovery Bay, Jamaica on Oct. 29, 2025 a day after landfall.
    Damage from Hurricane Melissa in Discovery Bay, Jamaica on Oct. 29, 2025 a day after landfall.

  Damage from Hurricane Melissa in Discovery Bay, Jamaica on Oct. 29, 2025 a day after landfall.
    Damage from Hurricane Melissa in Discovery Bay, Jamaica on Oct. 29, 2025 a day after landfall.

  Damage from Hurricane Melissa in Discovery Bay, Jamaica on Oct. 29, 2025 a day after landfall.
    Damage from Hurricane Melissa in Discovery Bay, Jamaica on Oct. 29, 2025 a day after landfall.

  A damaged car by a fallen tree is seen after the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
    A damaged car by a fallen tree is seen after the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

  A house with a damaged roof is seen after the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
    A house with a damaged roof is seen after the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

  Fallen trees block sections of the Spur Tree main road following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
    Fallen trees block sections of the Spur Tree main road following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

  A police officer inspects a car damaged by a fallen tree after the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
    A police officer inspects a car damaged by a fallen tree after the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray and his field team were in St. Ann Parish when Melissa's winds ripped off winds and sliding glass doors. Widespread damage has been reported across western Jamaica. 

Hurricane Melissa batters resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica

Video shows damage from Hurricane Melissa to Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites Hotel in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said the true strength of Hurricane Melissa will be determined through extensive analyses in the months to come, and it could be the strongest Atlantic landfalling hurricane in history. 

Melissa currently ties as the strongest landfalling hurricane on record in the Atlantic Basin. The Labor Day hurricane in 1935 also had winds of 185 mph and a pressure of 892 millibars.

Top Atlantic hurricanes by pressure.

(FOX Weather)

