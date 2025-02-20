Frigid temperatures add to misery in western North Carolina communities ravaged by Helene: 'We're struggling'

SWANNANOA, N.C. – Piles of destroyed homes, businesses and other structures still litter the landscape across western North Carolina as communities in the region struggle to recover in the wake of last year's Hurricane Helene.

Countless people are still living in tents and other temporary housing as rebuilding efforts continue. As winter weather moves in and temperatures plummet, it’s becoming more difficult for those who survived to keep their spirits up – but they’re not giving up hope.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray left the mountain town of Boone on Wednesday and made his way to the hard-hit community of Swannanoa to the east of Asheville and toured what was left of the community.

"Nearly five months after Hurricane Helene ravaged this area of western North Carolina, so many communities are in rubble," Ray said. "Aluminum is strewn everywhere, trees are on top of businesses and homes, and people are quite literally living in tents and shacks, starting fires in large steel drums to try and stay warm, and the next few days are going to be very uncomfortable."

He spoke to residents who said they still need help when it comes to picking up the pieces and rebuilding their lives.

"We still got a long way to go," Dali Dow said. "I think it's going to take years."

She said people are still looking for help so that the rebuilding process can continue.

"I think we need more financial support so that we can finish rebuilding our places and keep getting on," Dow said. "I mean, there's been a lot of destruction. So, a lot of rebuilding still to do."

And that process has been difficult, to say the least.

"Well, we're struggling a lot," she said. "So, I mean, it's hard."

Many communities have been making headway when it comes to recovering and rebuilding, but it's been tougher in Swannanoa.

"Here, in Swannanoa, it is a much slower process," Ray said. "And to see it on the ground, you really realize it."

Ray said that residents seem to be "talked out" and are looking for action at this point so that their lives can move forward.

A construction worker from Wisconsin was on the ground in Swannanoa and has been helping to remove debris.

He said the conditions in the area are "not good."

"It's still rough," Tom Littleton said. "I mean, you look at what you see out here and how they're living. It's not good conditions yet. So, hopefully, it will get better. The cold weather is not helping them, you know? Living in shacks like that."

Ray said the town started a planning process last week to figure out where and what to rebuild, and where the money will come from.

"So, if that tells you anything about the scope of this, about how many years this is going to take, it should," Ray said. "The people that are braving these elements and living in compromised positions like tents or makeshift homes, they've got a rough go at it."