Louisiana church damaged from one of Beryl’s many tornadoes

MANSFIELD, La. – An outer feeder band of Hurricane Beryl produced at least one tornado in the town of Mansfield, Louisiana, on Monday, destroying several structures including a church.

Photos from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office showed damage throughout the rural community near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

The "large and powerful" tornado knocked over trees and ripped roofs off buildings, but fortunately, deputies reported no injuries or deaths from the storm.

Residents immediately switched into cleanup mode following the all-clear and worked to remove branches and put tarps on damaged roofs in the hours after Beryl’s impact.

Law enforcement urged residents to be mindful of scammers who often target storm victims during the recovery process.

The sheriff’s office also emphasized the importance of residents impacted by the tornado self-reporting damage to the state to determine whether the region qualifies for any assistance.

PowerOutage.us reported that more than 7% of the county was still without power more than 24 hours after the storm had passed.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed a state of emergency on Tuesday due to the widespread damage in Mansfield and nearby communities.

"The outer connective bands from the tropical storm spread throughout Louisiana causing one fatality, major damage to homes and businesses, as well as massive power outages. This emergency order will assist affected parishes and provide the necessary resources to protect life, safety, and welfare for citizens across Louisiana," a news release from the governor’s office stated.

Hurricane Beryl triggered issuance of more than 100 Tornado Warnings

The National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana, that covers the region, said it was their busiest day that they can remember.

The office issued 67 Tornado Warnings for communities in northwestern Louisiana, eastern Texas and southwestern Arkansas.

The warnings were part of a larger outbreak that forced the issuance of 115 Tornado Warnings in just 24 hours, the most alerts ever issued in a single day in July.

Most of the warnings were in the right-front quadrant of the tropical cyclone, which forecasters always warn is susceptible to tornado outbreaks.

Forecasters will likely need several weeks to confirm the number of twisters and their strengths on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

More than 36 hours after making landfall along the Texas coastline, the remnants of Hurricane Beryl were still producing tornadoes as far north as Indiana.

Hurricane Ivan in 2024 holds the record for producing the most twisters during any tropical weather event, according to NOAA historical data.

The Category 3 hurricane produced at least 118 tornadoes along the Gulf Coast and the mid-Atlantic during a four-day span.

Most tornadoes produced during tropical cyclones are on the lower end of the wind scale but occasionally can reach EF-3 strength with gusts of 136-165 mph.