How much rain will these major Northeast cities see this week?

A sprawling cold front is packing a punch across the country with a variety of weather impacts. But specifically for the East Coast, it's bringing rain.

MASSIVE COLD FRONT BLASTS ROCKIES WITH SNOW, EAST COAST WASHOUT AND SOUTHERN SEVERE STORMS TO FOLLOW

The Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are trading unseasonable warmth and heightened fire danger for a beneficial midweek soaker, with showers already moving into Pennsylvania and interior New York this morning.

Deep tropical moisture will continue flowing along the boundary, fueling widespread rain.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to the FOX Forecast Center, rainfall totals are generally expected to range from 0.5 to 1 inch, though heavier amounts are possible in higher terrain.

Every major city across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic will see rain; while the heaviest totals will stay inland of the I-95 corridor, the system will still ensure a wet commute for millions in New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, and Baltimore.

That said, Philadelphia, New York City and Washington D.C. are all expected to stay under the half-inch mark for total rainfall through Saturday.

STRONG TORNADOES THREATEN TO SLAM MISSISSIPPI, ALABAMA AS SEVERE STORMS ERUPT ACROSS THE SOUTHEAST

Conditions will begin to dry out by Thursday, though lingering showers may persist across southern New Jersey and parts of the Mid-Atlantic as temperatures drop.

Let's take a look at what prediction markets are saying about the low temperatures in Washington D.C. on Wednesday:

In the wake of the front, temperatures will turn noticeably cooler, dipping 5 to 10 degrees below average through the upcoming weekend, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Now let's take a look at what prediction markets are saying about the low temperatures in Philadelphia on Wednesday:

And now let's check out New York City:

Additionally, ongoing rain is driving up the Risk of Weather Impact (ROWI) for the Twins and Nationals at their mid-week matchup in D.C.