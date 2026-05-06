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How much rain will these major Northeast cities see this week?

Every major city across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic will see rain; while the heaviest totals will stay inland of the I-95 corridor. Meanwhile, let's see what the prediction markets, brought to you by Kalshi, are saying about the low temperatures on Wednesday in those major cities.

By Olivia Stephens
Source FOX Weather
An expansive cold front sweeping the nation is set to drench the East Coast with rain. Showers have already moved into Pennsylvania and interior New York this morning and will spread across the rest of the region throughout the day. While the heaviest downpours are expected to remain inland of the Interstate 95 corridor, the system will still bring a wet commute to millions in New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston and Baltimore. 03:27

FILE: Cold front to bring soaking rain, messy East Coast evening commute

An expansive cold front sweeping the nation is set to drench the East Coast with rain. Showers have already moved into Pennsylvania and interior New York this morning and will spread across the rest of the region throughout the day. While the heaviest downpours are expected to remain inland of the Interstate 95 corridor, the system will still bring a wet commute to millions in New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston and Baltimore.

A sprawling cold front is packing a punch across the country with a variety of weather impacts. But specifically for the East Coast, it's bringing rain.

MASSIVE COLD FRONT BLASTS ROCKIES WITH SNOW, EAST COAST WASHOUT AND SOUTHERN SEVERE STORMS TO FOLLOW

The Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are trading unseasonable warmth and heightened fire danger for a beneficial midweek soaker, with showers already moving into Pennsylvania and interior New York this morning.

Rainfall forecast across New York City through Saturday.

Rainfall forecast across New York City through Saturday. 

(FOX Weather )

Deep tropical moisture will continue flowing along the boundary, fueling widespread rain.

Manhattan Rain

FILE -December 10:  Rainy weather in Manhattan on Sunday December 10, 2023.  

(Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News / Getty Images)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to the FOX Forecast Center, rainfall totals are generally expected to range from 0.5 to 1 inch, though heavier amounts are possible in higher terrain.

Rainfall forecast across the Mid-Atlantic through Saturday.

Rainfall forecast across the Mid-Atlantic through Saturday. 

(FOX Weather )

Every major city across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic will see rain; while the heaviest totals will stay inland of the I-95 corridor, the system will still ensure a wet commute for millions in New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, and Baltimore.

Rainfall forecast across Philadelphia through Saturday.

Rainfall forecast across Philadelphia through Saturday. 

(FOX Weather )

That said, Philadelphia, New York City and Washington D.C. are all expected to stay under the half-inch mark for total rainfall through Saturday.

FILE - A man holds an umbrella as it begins to rain near the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon September 22, 2021, in Washington, DC.

FILE - A man holds an umbrella as it begins to rain near the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon September 22, 2021, in Washington, DC.

(Drew Angerer / Getty Images / FOX Weather)

STRONG TORNADOES THREATEN TO SLAM MISSISSIPPI, ALABAMA AS SEVERE STORMS ERUPT ACROSS THE SOUTHEAST

Conditions will begin to dry out by Thursday, though lingering showers may persist across southern New Jersey and parts of the Mid-Atlantic as temperatures drop.

Let's take a look at what prediction markets are saying about the low temperatures in Washington D.C. on Wednesday:

In the wake of the front, temperatures will turn noticeably cooler, dipping 5 to 10 degrees below average through the upcoming weekend, the FOX Forecast Center said. 

Now let's take a look at what prediction markets are saying about the low temperatures in Philadelphia on Wednesday:

And now let's check out New York City:

Additionally, ongoing rain is driving up the Risk of Weather Impact (ROWI) for the Twins and Nationals at their mid-week matchup in D.C.

  • The ROWI score for Wednesday night's Twins and Nationals midweek matchup in D.C.
    Image 1 of 2

    The ROWI score for Wednesday night's Twins and Nationals midweek matchup in D.C. (FOX Weather)

  • The ROWI scores for the Twins and Nationals midweek matchup in D.C. this week.
    Image 2 of 2

    The ROWI scores for the Twins and Nationals midweek matchup in D.C. this week. (FOX Weather)

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