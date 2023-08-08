Houston 3-month-old dead after being left unattended in hot car, police investigating

HOUSTON - Officials are investigating the death of a 3-year-old after it was found in a hot car in Houston.

Houston police Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir says officials received a call around 3:25 p.m. about meeting firefighters in the 5900 block of Long Drive.

Bashir says the mother was visiting the building and was with another 4-year-old child. She discovered the baby in the car as she was leaving and brought the infant inside the facility, according to authorities.

Both parents are cooperating with police, Bashir said. The cause of death will be determined at a later time.

Under no circumstance should you leave a child in the car.

"If you have children, do not leave them unattended under any circumstances in a vehicle," police say.

Authorities are still in the early stages of their investigation. According to officials, it is too early to say if charges will be filed.