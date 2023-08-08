Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Houston 3-month-old dead after being left unattended in hot car, police investigating

A woman discovered the baby in the car as she was leaving. The infant was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead, officials say.

Source FOX 26 Houston
While the Northern Tier experiences a fall-like chill, the summer swelter continues to the south. Heat advisories are once again in place from Arizona to Florida where heat indices will be well over 100. 04:24

Record high temperatures possible from Arizona to Florida

While the Northern Tier experiences a fall-like chill, the summer swelter continues to the south. Heat advisories are once again in place from Arizona to Florida where heat indices will be well over 100.

HOUSTON - Officials are investigating the death of a 3-year-old after it was found in a hot car in Houston.

Houston police Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir says officials received a call around 3:25 p.m. about meeting firefighters in the 5900 block of Long Drive.

Bashir says the mother was visiting the building and was with another 4-year-old child. She discovered the baby in the car as she was leaving and brought the infant inside the facility, according to authorities.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU SEE A CHILD LOCKED IN A HOT CAR

Both parents are cooperating with police, Bashir said. The cause of death will be determined at a later time.

Hot car generic temperatures

Hot car generic temperatures

(FOX Weather)

Under no circumstance should you leave a child in the car.

WHEN SECONDS MATTER: CHILDREN EXPERIENCE HEATSTROKE SYMPTOMS WITHIN MINUTES OF BEING IN A HOT CAR

"If you have children, do not leave them unattended under any circumstances in a vehicle," police say. 

Authorities are still in the early stages of their investigation. According to officials, it is too early to say if charges will be filed.

The sweltering temperatures of summer act as a reminder to never leave a child inside a vehicle with the engine off for any amount of time.  03:24

Preventing hot car related deaths with children

The sweltering temperatures of summer act as a reminder to never leave a child inside a vehicle with the engine off for any amount of time. 

Tags
Loading.