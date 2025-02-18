3 Texas hog hunters rescued after getting stuck in frigid floodwater

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas – Texas Game Wardens said they helped save three stranded hog hunters in the Davy Crockett National Forest on Monday after they became trapped in frigid floodwater.

Game wardens got a call for help about 3 a.m. and coordinated the search efforts with Houston County search and rescue teams to navigate through the terrain.

Once first responders arrived at the scene, they were met by one of the hunters who had been able to escape the chilly water. Rescuers noticed signs of hypothermia and provided the hunter with blankets. They told him to stay in a heated vehicle as they continued the search for two other people.

Rescue teams said they were eventually able to locate one of the remaining hunters on dry land. The other was stranded more than 100 yards away across a flooded creek and was suffering from hypothermia as he waited for help in the below-freezing temperatures.

A game warden swam across the creek with life jackets and ropes before both were towed back to safety.

The hunter, who was found on dry land, had built a fire, which allowed the damp hunter and rescue personnel to warm up quickly.

Hog hunting is often done to ensure population control. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, wild pigs are listed as one of the top 100 worst exotic invasive species in the world.