Heavy rain floods parts of Indianapolis metro, submerging multiple vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain pounded the Indianapolis metropolitan area on Wednesday, making some roads impassable as cars became partially submerged.

The incident map from the Indiana Department of Transportation earlier Wednesday morning showed multiple crashes in the metropolitan area, while a Flood Advisory was in effect for the state's most populous city and the surrounding areas, FOX 59 in Indianapolis reported.

Indiana State Police (ISP) also advised drivers to allow extra travel time for work or school commutes.

"ISP wants to remind drivers this morning to use caution while driving in the rain," the warning said. Please slow down and give extra space between vehicles. Give yourself plenty of time. ISP is already responding to multiple crashes in the Indianapolis area."

Similar scenes have been witnessed in several states this week, such as Florida and Texas. The flood threat the FOX Forecast Center is currently focused on is in the Lone Star State and Louisiana. NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has labeled this as "a nightmare scenario" for East Texas.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis said the morning showers would gradually become more scattered in the afternoon as they shift south.