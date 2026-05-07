Heat returns to Florida as dangerous drought persists across the Sunshine State

Sweltering spring heat is sweeping into drought-stricken Florida, heightening concerns over dangerous fire weather on the Sunshine State's East Coast.

The cold front moving through the Southeast, setting the stage for a dangerous severe weather threat, will stall just short of Florida, opening the door for warm air to surge into the Sunshine State and making for another hot, dry day.

Record highs are both forecast and already being observed, with an elevated wildfire threat focused across northeastern Florida from Orlando to Jacksonville.

TWISTERS SLAM MISSISSIPPI INJURING 17 AND DAMAGING MORE THAN 300 HOMES DURING TORNADO EMERGENCY

Temperatures are expected to run 5 to 10 degrees above average, pushing well into the low to mid 90s across Central Florida Thursday.

Florida Record High Temperatures Today.

(FOX Weather)

Florida Record High Temperatures Today.

Record highs are possible for cities like Daytona Beach, Jacksonville and other locations along the Space and Treasure Coasts.

Though Miami is largely missing out on the heat sizzling the Sunshine State, let’s see what prediction markets are trading for Thursday’s low temperature range.

Currently, 98.7% of Florida is under some form of drought, and the hot, dry spring conditions offer no support.

The heat isn't the only issue.

Given the widespread drought conditions, elevated fire weather conditions exist ahead of the front.

A Fire Weather Warning is in effect for portions of the Florida peninsula, including Orlando and Daytona Beach on Thursday. With humidity values dropping to 25 to 35% and wind gusts up to 25 mph, any wildfire that ignites will spread quickly.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, increased moisture by the weekend will promote a chance of rain and storms through Sunday.

Any relief will be short-lived, as expected rainfall totals are minimal and widespread drought conditions are likely to persist.