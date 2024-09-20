Coast Guard rescues three boaters from sinking vessel off Honolulu

HONOLULU - The U.S. Coast Guard says it successfully rescued three boaters from a sinking vessel about ten miles south of Honolulu on Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu initially received a report from the Honolulu Fire Department indicating that the 25-foot vessel named Ichiban was taking on water with three people aboard.

In response, both a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and a 45-foot rapid response boat were deployed to the scene.

Upon arrival, the helicopter crew determined that the boat was quickly taking on water and that the safest course of action was to hoist all occupants from the boat.

"We are grateful that we were able to get on scene quickly and safely recover the three individuals before the situation became more dire," Cmdr. Kristin Hahn, the search and rescue mission coordinator, said in a statement. "This case highlights the importance of having the right emergency equipment aboard and the critical role of partnerships with local agencies like the Honolulu Fire Department."

Photos released by the agency showed the boaters thanking rescuers after being returned to a nearby air station.

The agency believes the vessel is now completely submerged and is likely sitting at a depth of more than 400 feet in the Pacific Ocean.

Due to its depth, it is unlikely that any salvage efforts will take place, but there remain some environmental concerns that fuels and other oils could slowly be released south of the island of Oahu.

The Coast Guard did not indicate whether the weather played a role in the boat’s sinking.

Weather conditions off Honolulu Harbor can vary, but generally, seas are around 1-3 feet, except during major weather systems.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu had issued a Small Craft Advisory for waters off some of the islands due to rough conditions.

Winds were expected to reach up to 30 mph in some offshore waters, and the NWS advised, "Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions."

The USCG reminded all boaters to ensure their vessels are equipped with essential safety gear, including life jackets, emergency beacons and other communication devices.