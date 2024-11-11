Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Oklahoma father, son die while trying to save relative from floodwaters

On Friday evening, emergency crews from Wagoner and Muskogee counties responded to the heartbreaking incident near Haskell.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
After tornadoes and severe storms tore through central Oklahoma last weekend, the Salvation Army is still working to provide aid and relief to victims of the storms. Kevin Chinault, Salvation Army's divisional director of Emergency Disaster Services, joins FOX Weather to talk about what the agency is doing.  05:23

FILE – Salvation Army providing relief after Oklahoma tornadoes

After tornadoes and severe storms tore through central Oklahoma last weekend, the Salvation Army is still working to provide aid and relief to victims of the storms. Kevin Chinault, Salvation Army's divisional director of Emergency Disaster Services, joins FOX Weather to talk about what the agency is doing. 

HASKELL, Okla. – The bodies of an Oklahoma father and son have been recovered after they were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to rescue a trapped family member, authorities confirmed.

On Friday evening, emergency crews from Wagoner and Muskogee counties responded to the scene near Haskell

OKLAHOMA CITY METRO SLAMMED BY SEVERE WEATHER AS TORNADOES LEAVE WIDESPREAD DAMAGE, INJURIES

The bodies of an Oklahoma father and son have been recovered after they were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to rescue a trapped family member, authorities confirmed.

The bodies of an Oklahoma father and son have been recovered after they were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to rescue a trapped family member, authorities confirmed.

(Wagoner County Emergency Management)

Wagoner County Emergency Management officials said a young girl became trapped in floodwaters while trying to clear debris. Her father and brother then entered the rushing waters to save her but were swept away by the strong current. 

The girl managed to free herself and reach safety, authorities said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

  • The bodies of an Oklahoma father and son have been recovered after they were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to rescue a trapped family member, authorities confirmed.
    Image 1 of 6

    The bodies of an Oklahoma father and son have been recovered after they were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to rescue a trapped family member, authorities confirmed. (Wagoner County Emergency Management)

  • The bodies of an Oklahoma father and son have been recovered after they were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to rescue a trapped family member, authorities confirmed.
    Image 2 of 6

    The bodies of an Oklahoma father and son have been recovered after they were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to rescue a trapped family member, authorities confirmed. (Wagoner County Emergency Management)

  • The bodies of an Oklahoma father and son have been recovered after they were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to rescue a trapped family member, authorities confirmed.
    Image 3 of 6

    The bodies of an Oklahoma father and son have been recovered after they were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to rescue a trapped family member, authorities confirmed. (Wagoner County Emergency Management)

  • The bodies of an Oklahoma father and son have been recovered after they were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to rescue a trapped family member, authorities confirmed.
    Image 4 of 6

    The bodies of an Oklahoma father and son have been recovered after they were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to rescue a trapped family member, authorities confirmed. (Wagoner County Emergency Management)

  • The bodies of an Oklahoma father and son have been recovered after they were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to rescue a trapped family member, authorities confirmed.
    Image 5 of 6

    The bodies of an Oklahoma father and son have been recovered after they were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to rescue a trapped family member, authorities confirmed. (Wagoner County Emergency Management)

  • The bodies of an Oklahoma father and son have been recovered after they were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to rescue a trapped family member, authorities confirmed.
    Image 6 of 6

    The bodies of an Oklahoma father and son have been recovered after they were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to rescue a trapped family member, authorities confirmed. (Wagoner County Emergency Management)

The bodies of the men were recovered after a 2-hour large-scale search-and-rescue operation involving multiple agencies and resources, including UTVs, drones and boats.

"Our prayers are with the family of the victims and the first responders who made the discoveries," Wagoner County Emergency Management officials said.

The victims were 54-year-old Lloyd Eubanks and 27-year-old William Eubanks, FOX 23 in Tulsa reports.

Tags
Loading...