Oklahoma father, son die while trying to save relative from floodwaters

HASKELL, Okla. – The bodies of an Oklahoma father and son have been recovered after they were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to rescue a trapped family member, authorities confirmed.

On Friday evening, emergency crews from Wagoner and Muskogee counties responded to the scene near Haskell.

Wagoner County Emergency Management officials said a young girl became trapped in floodwaters while trying to clear debris. Her father and brother then entered the rushing waters to save her but were swept away by the strong current.

The girl managed to free herself and reach safety, authorities said.

The bodies of the men were recovered after a 2-hour large-scale search-and-rescue operation involving multiple agencies and resources, including UTVs, drones and boats.

"Our prayers are with the family of the victims and the first responders who made the discoveries," Wagoner County Emergency Management officials said.

The victims were 54-year-old Lloyd Eubanks and 27-year-old William Eubanks, FOX 23 in Tulsa reports.