Green River Ferry at Kentucky's Mammoth Cave National Park damaged during historic flooding

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. – Parts of Kentucky have recently suffered historic flooding, causing some damage at Mammoth Cave National Park.

Among the impacts from the severe storms, the Green River ferry infrastructure at the national park sustained heavy damage to its navigational cables and support towers, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

As a result, all ferry operations will be closed for several months until repairs are complete.

"Our team is assessing the damage at the Green River Ferry to determine if we can simply make repairs to the existing cables and towers or if a full reconstruction of the system is required," said park Superintendent Barclay Trimble. "The ferry is an important link for our visitors, staff, and local communities to cross the Green River, but, unfortunately, the damage we are seeing from the flood is not easily fixed."

Park officials say the Green River ferry operates using cables and four 20-foot tall towers. The navigational cables used to guide the ferry across the river are approximately 15.5-ton concrete anchors placed deep in the riverbank.

The Green River Ferry was built in 1934, according to the NPS, and is the last remaining active ferry in the park. It runs 364 days a year and transports vehicles, hikers, and bikers.

The water levels at the Green River ferry crossing average between 15 and 22 feet during April, with a flow just below 5,000 cubic feet per second.

During the recent historic flooding, officials say the river reached a crest of 59.54 feet and a water flow of just over 55,000 cubic feet per second.

Park officials state that the heavy flooding pulled concrete anchors and moved them 20 feet downhill. The ferry won't be able to operate until the cable system and towers are repaired.

Although the vehicle ferry operation and boat ramp are closed, the Green River Ferry day area will remain open for visitors. The Green River Ferry Road North will stay open to passenger vehicles only.