Teen rescued after giant tree falls onto Florida home while family slept

OCALA, Fla. - A teen girl was rescued by firefighters after being trapped under a tree that fell through the roof of their family's home early Friday morning.

Ocala firefighters said they were dispatched to reports of an entrapment in a home around 3:19 a.m. at the 3700 block of SE Eighth St.

They said they found a 13-year-old girl trapped under a tree that crashed through the family's home while they slept.

The crews used chainsaws to remove the tree and gain access to the teen pinned underneath.

The teen was taken to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported.