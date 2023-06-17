Florida deputy, driver survive terrifying plunge through flooded storm drain amid torrential rains

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida sheriff's deputy is being hail a hero after his dramatic rescue of a stranded driver in floodwater Friday was captured on camera while both were sucked into a drainage pipe.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office released the terrifying moments recorded on the deputy's body camera as severe weather and torrential downpours peaked.

"It shows the dramatic events from (Friday) morning and is an example of the exceptional courage displayed by the men and women of law enforcement every day," Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

While on patrol at the time, deputy William Hollingsworth was helping stranded motorists caught in rapidly rising waters, Simmons adds. The National Weather Service says as much as 12-16 inches of rain fell in just hours.

At one point, the deputy exited his patrol car to approach a person who was trapped in rising waters. As he approached, he witnessed the person go underwater and rushed to his aid.

During the rescue attempt, the two of them were sucked into a drainage pipe and swept underneath the four-lane roadway of Highway 98. They were submerged for approximately 30 seconds and traveled nearly 100 feet underwater, Simmons said.

The two eventually resurfaced on the other end of the roadway – lucky to be alive.

As the two reunited, the deputy can be heard yelling, "I got you" on his body camera to the man he rescued.

"Can you [expletive] believe what just happened to us," the deputy said a few seconds later.

"I almost died," the man replies.

The widespread severe weather threat that has brought deadly tornadoes , blustery winds to the Southeast and flash flooding to Florida 's Panhandle is revving up for another round Saturday in many of the same areas still cleaning up from earlier rounds of storms.

Once again, severe weather risks cover a large swath of the Plains and Southeast.