Weather News
Published

Watch: 6 injured as giant wave sweeps across Miami Beach pier

Six people suffered minor injuries as water rushed across the South Point Park Pier, knocking some into the metal railing and others into the bay.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A massive wave amid rough surf swept several people across a Miami Beach sidewalk Friday morning.

Six people suffered minor injuries as water rushed across the South Point Park Pier, knocking some into the metal railing and others into the bay, according to WSVN-TV. Ocean Rescue units jumped into the water to save the people who fell in and were pushed into the rocks, WSVN said.

Giant Wave Miami Beach

A giant wave sweeps across a pier in Miami Beach on Sept. 30, 2022.

(Brittany Hamrick via Storyful)

Officials had warned beachgoers to stay out of the water due to heavy surf conditions. 

The National Weather Service in Miami had issued a High Surf Advisory for the area for waves as high as 5-7 feet, plus higher than usual king tides were in effect.  

Crews closed off the pier for the rest of the day.
 

