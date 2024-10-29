Ghost of Hurricane Kristy set to bring widespread rain to Hawaii

HONOLULU — Some of Hawaii's rainy weather this week will be caused by a surge of moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Kristy, which was formed from the leftovers of Nadine that developed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Parts of the Hawaiian island chain have been under flood advisories this past week due to excessive rainfall. On Sunday, the Maui County Fire Department rescued two people swept away by floodwaters in Iao Valley.

Hawaii’s newest batch of rain will be caused by a zombie tropical system that keeps coming back from the dead.

The system’s most recent name was Hurricane Kristy which became a monster Category 5 hurricane in the Eastern Pacific before fizzling out over the weekend. The cyclone was the strongest in the Eastern Pacific this season. Kristy formed out of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nadine.

According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, a brief reprieve from the rain on Wednesday won’t last long before Kristy's leftover moisture brings an increase in rainfall activity late Wednesday through Friday.

By the weekend, drier conditions will return to Hawaii.

At the same time, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center is monitoring Invest 91E – an area of low pressure 1,800 miles east-southeast of Hilo that is producing disorganized shower activity. Forecasters said a tropical depression could form in the next few days as the system moves west.