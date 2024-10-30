World Series Game 5 to be among warmest at Yankee Stadium in nearly 30 years

NEW YORK — The weather for this year's World Series continues to be near perfect, with cool but dry conditions prevailing at Yankee Stadium.

For Game 5 on Wednesday night, it'll be one of the warmest World Series games in the Bronx since 1996. First-pitch temperature is forecast to be in the upper 60s.

For comparison, the FOX Forecast Center said the first pitch temperatures at Yankee Stadium the last time the Yankees were in the World Series, in 2009, were 52 degrees in Games 1 and 2 and 47 degrees in Game 7.

If the series shifts back to Los Angeles, the summer-like temperatures of 76 degrees seen during Game 1 and 77 degrees for Game 2 will be but a memory.

A dip in the jet stream will keep things cool and unsettled in the West. First-pitch temperatures for Games 6 and 7 will be in the 60s.

Should the Yankees come back, and the series goes to a decisive Game 7, it'll get interesting for more reasons than the game itself. There are increasing signs that Los Angeles will see its first rain since May 15 on Saturday.