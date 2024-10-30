Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

World Series Game 5 to be among warmest at Yankee Stadium in nearly 30 years

For Game 5, we'll record one of the warmest World Series games at Yankee Stadium since 1996, with a first-pitch temperature in the upper 60s on Wednesday night.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
The weather for this year's World Series continues to be near-perfect with cool but dry conditions prevailing at Yankee Stadium. For Game 5, we'll be looking at one of the warmest World Series games at Yankee Stadium since 1996 with a first pitch temperature in the upper 60s. 01:22

First pitch temperature at Yankee Stadium for Game 5 to be in upper 60s

The weather for this year's World Series continues to be near-perfect with cool but dry conditions prevailing at Yankee Stadium. For Game 5, we'll be looking at one of the warmest World Series games at Yankee Stadium since 1996 with a first pitch temperature in the upper 60s.

NEW YORK — The weather for this year's World Series continues to be near perfect, with cool but dry conditions prevailing at Yankee Stadium. 

The first-pitch temperature will be in the upper 60s on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium in New York.

(FOX Weather)

For Game 5 on Wednesday night, it'll be one of the warmest World Series games in the Bronx since 1996. First-pitch temperature is forecast to be in the upper 60s.

WHAT IS FOX WEATHER'S 'ROWI'?

A look at the warmest World Series games at Yankee Stadium.

(FOX Weather)

For comparison, the FOX Forecast Center said the first pitch temperatures at Yankee Stadium the last time the Yankees were in the World Series, in 2009, were 52 degrees in Games 1 and 2 and 47 degrees in Game 7.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Gleyber Torres of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Gleyber Torres of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

(Al Bello / Getty Images)

If the series shifts back to Los Angeles, the summer-like temperatures of 76 degrees seen during Game 1 and 77 degrees for Game 2 will be but a memory. 

A dip in the jet stream will keep things cool and unsettled in the West. First-pitch temperatures for Games 6 and 7 will be in the 60s. 

Should the Yankees come back, and the series goes to a decisive Game 7, it'll get interesting for more reasons than the game itself. There are increasing signs that Los Angeles will see its first rain since May 15 on Saturday.

Tags
Loading...