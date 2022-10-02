Florida woman describes evacuating twice to escape Hurricane Ian's Florida landfall

Search

After the track shifted, placing Hurricane Ian’s landfall closer to Fort Myers, Peg Phillips packed up again and evacuated for a second time at 4 a.m. Wednesday back to Clearwater.

By Emilee Speck
Florida evacuee describes fleeing Hurricane Ian's grip – twice

Peg Phillips, of the National Safe Boating Council, shares her story with FOX Weather about having to flee Hurricane Ian from the Clearwater area, only to be told to evacuate again as the monster storm approached the Fort Myers area.

CLEARWATER, Fla. – More than 2 million people in the Sunshine State were under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders early last week days before Hurricane Ian's arrival on the Gulf Coast. For some, that meant multiple moves to dodge Ian's Category 4 landfall.

Peg Phillips, with the National Safe Boating Council, said she didn't wait to act ahead of Hurricane Ian's forecasted landfall in Southwest Florida. 

Initially forecast to make landfall in the Tampa Bay region, Peg Phillips left her home in Clearwater and headed about 1 hour south to Fort Myers Beach.

After the track shifted again, placing Hurricane Ian's landfall closer to Fort Myers, Phillips packed up again and evacuated for a second time at 4 a.m. Wednesday, back to Clearwater. It was the right decision. 

Hurricane Ian would make landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, Wednesday afternoon just east of Fort Myers as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Ian brought a catastrophic storm surge of over 12 feet in some areas and a rising death toll that may take weeks to confirm the final total.

"I've lived in these coastal communities for nearly 50 years, and I've never seen an impact from storm surge and the flooding that we're seeing now," Phillips said. "It's really shocking for people in these counties that have been hard hit, Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties."

  • Image 1 of 8

    In this aerial view, a home burns after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Sanibel, Florida.  (Joe Raedle)

  • Satellite imagery of flooded neighborhood in North Port, Florida on Sept. 30, 2022.
    Image 2 of 8

    Satellite imagery of flooded neighborhood in North Port, Florida on Sept. 30, 2022. (Satellite image (c) 2022 Maxar Technologies)

  • Image 3 of 8

    People walk on a flooded street at a trailer park following Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, US, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg)

  • Image 4 of 8

    In an aerial view, beach sand covers a roadway after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Joe Raedle)

  • Image 5 of 8

    In an aerial view, boats are piled on top of each other after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Joe Raedle)

  • Image 6 of 8

    An aerial picture taken on September 30, 2022 shows destroyed houses in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. (RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP)

  • Image 7 of 8

    People clear debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on September 30, 2022. (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP)

  • Salty Crab Damage
    Image 8 of 8

    The Salty Crab Bar and Grill sustains heavy damage after Hurricane Ian. (Salty Crab Bar & Grill)

Phillips said the sadness in Southwest Florida of all who has been lost is just now setting in. 

Power crews are working to restore power and communication to Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties, but a full recovery could take months.

