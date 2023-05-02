Florida county mulls 'Stupid Motorist Law' for those who drive into flooded roads

DELAND, Fla. – Driving around barricades and into floodwaters could land you a hefty fine if leaders in Florida's Volusia County have their way.

The county plans to discuss the proposed ordinance, dubbed the "Stupid Motorist Law," on Tuesday morning. If enacted, it would fine drivers up to $2,000 if they ignore flood warning signs or barricades in the road and get stuck.

Volusia County Councilman Danny Robins said he wants people to pay for their poor choices.

"I kind of compare these things to a speed sign — people know if you exceed that speed limit, there’s consequences," Robins told FOX 35 Orlando.

The idea comes from a similar statute in Arizona, where the fine covers the cost of emergency response to rescue the stranded driver and vehicle.

"And they (rescuers) have to put their lives in danger," Robins said.

The council was expected to take up the issue at 9 a.m.