3 beachgoers injured by lightning strike on Fourth of July along Florida's Gulf Coast

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. – An outing on the Fourth of July turned tragic along Florida’s Gulf Coast, as first responders reported three people sought medical attention after a lightning strike Friday afternoon.

According to the St. Pete Beach Fire Department, the strike occurred just before 12:30 p.m. in the southern portion of Pinellas County.

Upon arrival, crews said they found two adults and one teenager near an umbrella.

Both adults were treated at the scene, but the teenager required further care at a local medical center.

Officials did not disclose the identities of the victims or say whether they were local to the area.

WHAT IS HOTTER: LIGHTNING OR FIREWORKS?

Showers and thunderstorms were in the forecast, as they are most days across the Sunshine States, with enough moisture and instability for nearly daily pop-up activity.

Florida is often referred to as the "lightning capital of the United States," with millions of bolts detected in the sky each year.

According to the State of Florida, the state typically sees between 1-2 million strikes annually, with each bolt carrying millions of volts of electricity.

State health officials estimate about 10% of people injured by lightning strikes die as a result of these sudden acts of Mother Nature.

According to NOAA, around 20 people are killed by lightning annually across the nation, with most occurring in warm climate zones.

Outdoor events can sometimes end in tragedy, with fishing and beach activities topping the list of deadliest activities, according to the National Lightning Safety Council.

WHICH STATES HAVE THE MOST LIGHTNING INSURANCE CLAIMS?

According to the National Weather Service, a bolt can travel 10–12 miles outside of a thunderstorm and carry some 300 million volts of electricity.

Despite the impressive amount of activity, fatalities from lightning strikes have been steadily declining across the U.S.

In 2024, 14 people were killed by lightning, with nearly all engaged in outdoor activities when the thunder roared.

So far in 2025, the NLSC reports six fatalities, with all occurring either in the Plains or Southeast.

Beachgoers are always urged to remain vigilant as thunderstorms can develop with little warning.