Published

Red tide detected off Florida's coast, but don't go changing Spring Break travel plans

A red tide, or harmful algal bloom, occurs when algae in the ocean and freshwater grow out of control and produce powerful toxins that can harm or kill marine life, birds, and even humans.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
What is a red tide and why are they dangerous?

Temperatures are rising, which means people will soon be flocking to Florida beaches to catch some rays and perhaps take a dip in the warming waters of the Gulf or Atlantic. But swimmers beware - officials are closely monitoring the potential for red tide.

Red tide, or harmful algal blooms, can occur when algae in the ocean and freshwater grow out of control and produce powerful toxins that can harm or kill marine life, birds, and be dangerous to humans.

But don't go changing travel plans just yet if you are heading to the Sunshine State for Spring Break in the coming weeks.

FILE - Thousands of dead fish float in the Boca Ciega Bay located near the mouth of Madeira Beach on July 21, 2021 in Madeira Beach, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

FILE - Thousands of dead fish float in the Boca Ciega Bay located near the mouth of Madeira Beach on July 21, 2021 in Madeira Beach, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said that over the past week, the red tide organism Karenia brevis (K. brevis) was detected in 16 samples collected from along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Bloom concentrations have not been observed. However, cells were discovered in samples along or offshore of Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Charlotte counties in Southwest Florida.

In its weekly update, FWC said that it is continuing to use satellite data to help track nearshore and offshore conditions. It also said that patches of elevated surface chlorophyll that it had been tracking over the past few months appear to have dissipated, and it would continue to monitor the situation closely.

  • This graphic shows the Karenia brevis concentrations reported in Southwest Florida from Feb. 27 through March 6, 2025.
    Image 1 of 3

    This graphic shows the Karenia brevis concentrations reported in Southwest Florida from Feb. 27 through March 6, 2025. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

  • This graphic shows the Karenia brevis concentrations reported in Northwest Florida from Feb. 27 through March 6, 2025.
    Image 2 of 3

    This graphic shows the Karenia brevis concentrations reported in Northwest Florida from Feb. 27 through March 6, 2025. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

  • This graphic shows the Karenia brevis concentrations reported along Florida’s East Coast from Feb. 27 through March 6, 2025.
    Image 3 of 3

    This graphic shows the Karenia brevis concentrations reported along Florida’s East Coast from Feb. 27 through March 6, 2025. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

Along Florida’s southwestern coast, K. brevis was observed at background concentrations in Pinellas County, background to low concentrations in Hillsborough County, and background to very low concentrations offshore of Manatee County and background to very low concentrations in Charlotte County.

In northwestern Florida and along Florida’s East Coast, K. brevis was not observed.

In areas where K. brevis was not present or at background levels, no possible effects are anticipated.

FILE - A sign is posted for depositing dead marine life from the Red Tide bacteria into dumpsters, is seen at Maximo Park on July 21, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

FILE - A sign is posted for depositing dead marine life from the Red Tide bacteria into dumpsters, is seen at Maximo Park on July 21, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

However, in areas with very low or low conditions, there could be some adverse health effects.

Respiratory irritation could occur in areas where very low or low concentrations were observed. However, FWC said in its latest update that no reports of respiratory irritation have been received.

Still, some fish kills suspected to be related to red tide have been reported over the past week for Southwest Florida at Turtle Beach in Sarasota County on Feb. 27.

