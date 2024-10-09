Could Orlando see hurricane-force wind gusts?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Milton, which is expected to produce a historic storm surge along the west-central Florida coastline, will impact both inland communities and those along the east coast, though the effects will vary significantly by location.

Due to the anticipated impacts, a range of alerts have been issued, including Hurricane Warnings, Tropical Storm Warnings, Flood Watches and Storm Surge Warnings, stretching from South Carolina to South Florida, with Central Florida expected to be the most affected region outside of the landfall zone.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for 11 million Floridians, with cities such as Daytona Beach, Orlando, Lakeland and Tampa all under alerts, particularly along the Interstate 4 corridor.

Milton’s forecast track indicates that heavy rainfall and extensive power outages are likely from coast to coast, with even hurricane-force wind gusts possible around the Orlando metro on Thursday.

Winds reaching tropical storm force can cause branches to fall and power lines to fail, but when gusts start reaching 60-80 mph, trees can be uprooted and roofs can be damaged.

Expected wind gusts from Milton

(FOX Weather)



Another concern for officials is the expected rainfall, which could approach double-digit totals to the north of the I-4 corridor and lead to flooding.

Forecast models show a widespread 5-10 inches of precipitation, with locally heavier amounts where bands train over the same area.

Locals have compared the expected impacts to Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Charley in 2004, both of which produced damaging wind gusts and widespread power outages.

"All the way until it exits the state, it’s going to be powerful. So please take the appropriate precautions," said Governor Ron DeSantis during a briefing at the state’s emergency operations center.

Expected rainfall from Milton

(FOX Weather)



Due to these threats, all school districts along the I-4 corridor have been closed, and theme parks are scheduled to suspend operations by Wednesday afternoon.

Walt Disney World was the last major theme park operator to announce its operating plans, which said to expect closures to last at least through Thursday.

Due to a significant onshore flow, some communities along the state’s Atlantic seaboard have announced evacuation notices, but surge levels will remain well below historic values.

The National Hurricane Center estimated the maximum surge values from the First Coast to the Space Coast could reach 3-5 feet while predictions of 10-15 feet were expected between Tampa Bay and Fort Myers.