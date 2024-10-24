'Drunk' Florida man accused of shooting, killing dog after becoming angry about Milton power outage

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is behind bars after police say he shot and killed his dog when he became upset that his power wasn’t restored fast enough in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said John Burgos was sitting inside his home on the morning of Oct. 12 and began shooting because of the lack of electricity.

His dog, Flick, was hit.

"Now, if that’s not bad enough, he doesn’t immediately call 911," Ivey said in a Facebook video. "He goes over to his neighbor’s house, says he couldn’t find his phone. Of course, no surprise here, but alcohol was involved in this."

Ivey said he did call for help from his neighbor’s home and said he thought he had shot his dog. But after calling, Ivey said he went back home, sat on his porch and didn’t render aid to Flick.

Deputies eventually arrived at the home and were able to get the dog and rush it to an animal hospital.

"They look through, see the dog in distress and see blood around the dog," Ivey said. "They grab the dog and actually put it in one of our patrol cars and rush it to our partners at Rockledge Emergency Specialty Hospital who work with us all the time on these types of matters."

Despite heroic efforts to save Flick, he did not survive his injuries.

An investigation was then launched, and Ivey said Burgos showed no remorse.

"The only thing he said when he was told his dog had died is, ‘Man, (Florida Power and Light) made me do this,’" Ivey continued. "No, you’re an idiot. That’s what made you do this. Not FPL."

Ivey went on to say Burgos had "hate in his heart."

"You were mad," he said. "You couldn't control your emotions, and you were drunk and you killed your dog."

Ivey said that Burgos was arrested and charged with shooting and throwing a missile into a dwelling, the use of a firearm under the influence of alcohol and animal cruelty.

The video then shows Burgos being walked into the jail with the door slammed shut behind him.

"That’s my favorite sound for somebody that harmed animals," Ivey said. "Hear the door slamming in their face. That’s what I want to hear."

Ivey thanked the deputies who arrived and tried to save Flick’s life.

"At the end of the day, somebody has got to be a voice for these helpless pets," he said. "And our team was that voice today. So, he’s right where he belongs. Locked up in the Brevard County Jail."