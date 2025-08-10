Torrential rain in Florida leads to flooded roads on Sanibel Island

SANIBEL, Fla. – Torrential rain that fell across portions of southwest Florida on Sunday morning led to reports of flooded roads as local officials urged residents to use caution when traveling.

The National Weather Service office in Tampa issued a Flash Flood Warning for Sanibel, as well as Captiva and Saint James City, on Sunday morning after several inches of precipitation fell.

That Flash Flood Warning has since expired, but officials have been warning residents to not let their guard down.

"Due to heavy rain experienced on Sanibel, temporary localized flooding has occurred over certain roadways and drivers are encouraged to use caution and avoid traveling over flooded roads," city officials said on Facebook.

Officials said the weir gates on the east and west basins were open and were actively managed by city staff, and the Sanibel Police Department and Public Works Department were monitoring road conditions.

Officials asked residents to avoid driving through flooded areas and to reduce speeds and increase the following distance to prevent hydroplaning.

"Do not attempt to bypass barricades and watch for detours and water over road signs," officials said.