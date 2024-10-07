Search
Area off Florida's southeast coast could spawn tropical system

While all eyes are on Florida’s western coast ahead of Hurricane Milton’s arrival, things could be brewing on the east side of the Peninsula.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joins FOX Weather to talk preps ahead of Milton

Gov. Ron DeSantis joined FOX Weather's Ian Oliver to discuss how Florida is preparing for Hurricane Milton's landfall less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene rattled Florida's Big Bend. 

While all eyes are on Florida’s western coast ahead of Hurricane Milton’s arrival, something could be brewing on the east side of the Peninsula.

The National Hurricane Center outlined an area for possible tropical development off the southeast coast of Florida

The area currently has a low chance of tropical development over the next 48 hours, and timing will be critical to whether anything forms. 

Area monitored for possible development. 
(FOX Weather)

 

"Some additional tropical or subtropical development is possible while the low moves northeastward to east-northeastward around 15 mph," the NHC said Monday evening. "However, upper-level winds are likely to increase by Wednesday, which should limit any further development after that time."

If a tropical cyclone were to form, it would earn the name Nadine

