Landslide forces closure of bypass around Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. - A landslide forced the closure of the Gatlinburg Bypass on Saturday after heavy rain triggered flooding across parts of eastern Tennessee, according to the National Park Service.

Staff with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced the nearly 4-mile closure, which loops around the city of Gatlinburg.

"The Gatlinburg Bypass is closed until further notice due to a large landslide that occurred Saturday morning following heavy rainfall," the agency wrote in a weekend update.

Photos from the area showed first responders blocking off the roadway, which was covered in mud and other debris.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Sevier County, where National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour, leading to flooding.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Department also reported that multiple roads were closed throughout the county until water levels receded.

WHY BUYING LOCAL FIREWOOD CAN LIMIT THE SPREAD OF INVASIVE SPECIES

Landslides are a common hazard in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and surrounding areas during heavy rain events.

One year ago, the remnants of Hurricane Helene produced more than a foot of rainfall, resulting in hundreds of slides, including along Interstate 40.

Sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway, which runs from Virginia to North Carolina, remain closed due to damage caused by the historic storm.

Transportation officials are working toward a goal of restoring the entire parkway by late 2026, though the estimated completion is subject to weather delays.

Emergency management officials in Tennessee said they are closely watching conditions through the weekend and into next week for additional chances of rainfall.

HERE'S WHERE FALL FOLIAGE WILL PEAK FIRST IN 2025

As of the early weekend, no timeline had been announced for reopening the bypass, as crews worked to determine the stability of nearby terrain and if any damage was done to the roadway.

For now, traffic is being rerouted through downtown Gatlinburg, which sees around 14 million visitors annually.

Late September is still considered to be part of the busy tourism season in Gatlinburg and nearby Pigeon Forge, when fall foliage draws visitors.