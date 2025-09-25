Why buying local firewood can limit the spread of invasive species

MADISON, Wis. - As cooler temperatures lead to the lighting of fire pits and the burning of firewood, natural resource experts are cautioning users not to transport untreated wood long distances, as the action can inadvertently lead to the spread of invasive species.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources posted a warning to residents stating that insects and fungi that are non-native to a region can spread, which could lead to problems for forests, parks and other ecosystems.

The problem is said to be significant enough that the entire month of October is devoted to its awareness, which is known as National Firewood Month.

The Wisconsin DNR highlighted more than a dozen insects and diseases that are known to hitchhike on pieces of wood, such as the spongy moth, the Asian longhorned beetle, the emerald ash borer and a fungus that causes oak wilt.

Campers are also advised to leave unused firewood behind instead of bringing it home, which could introduce pests to their own property.

Certified wood, which has been heat-treated, is considered safe to move within and across state lines.

Many parks and campgrounds have websites that can help visitors and residents find certified vendors for their firewood needs.

The Don’t Move Firewood campaign was launched in 2008 in coordination with several groups, including the U.S. Forest Service - all designed in an effort to prevent the spread of invasive problems in the U.S. and Canada.

Experts stress that prevention is far more effective than containment and cite numerous examples of damage from spreading invasive species, including the emerald ash borer.

This small beetle was first detected in North America outside Detroit in 2002 and since then has destroyed more than 40 million ash trees in Michigan.

By making sound firewood choices, officials say people can help preserve local ecosystems without adding stress to plants and wildlife.