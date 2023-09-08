Record flooding strikes Hong Kong as deadly deluge injures over 100, brings city to standstill

HONG KONG – Record-breaking rain from the remnants of Typhoon Haikui has caused historic flooding in Hong Kong, resulting in at least two deaths reported, over 100 injuries, and widespread landslides.

The Hong Kong Observatory reported the heaviest rainfall in 140 years, with a staggering 6.2 inches pouring down in just one hour between 11 p.m. and midnight last Thursday.

5 DIFFERENT NAMES FOR HURRICANES AROUND THE WORLD

The extreme weather event caused streets to turn into rivers, stranding drivers, and flooding malls and train stations. On Friday, Hong Kong officials ordered the closure of schools and the stock exchange, asking workers to stay home due to the city's longest-ever 16-hour "black" rainstorm warning from the Observatory.

At least 117 people were hospitalized for flooding-related injuries, and one person is still missing, reports the South China Morning Post.

next Image 1 of 17

prev next Image 2 of 17

prev next Image 3 of 17

prev next Image 4 of 17

prev next Image 5 of 17

prev next Image 6 of 17

prev next Image 7 of 17

prev next Image 8 of 17

prev next Image 9 of 17

prev next Image 10 of 17

prev next Image 11 of 17

prev next Image 12 of 17

prev next Image 13 of 17

prev next Image 14 of 17

prev next Image 15 of 17

prev next Image 16 of 17

prev Image 17 of 17

The Hong Kong Police shared a video recording of numerous individuals wading through a flooded area where the water level had risen to the height of their chest. The department said that two bodies were found floating in waters in different parts of the city, the Associated Press reports.

Among the dozens of rescues, police rescued 11 people, including five toddlers, who were trapped in Kau Wah Keng Village.

As the heavy rains continued into Friday, the impacts began to raise questions just days after the city dodged major damage from Typhoon Saola. Local officials faced scrutiny on Friday over their preparedness after one official reportedly claimed that the rare 500-year rainstorm was hard to forecast.

"(The rainstorm) was so big and so sudden. We could not act like we did in Super Typhoon Saola to issue warnings early," Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan said.