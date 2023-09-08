Search
Record flooding strikes Hong Kong as deadly deluge injures over 100, brings city to standstill

The Hong Kong Observatory recorded the largest rainfall in 140 years with 6.2 inches falling between 11 p.m. and midnight on Thursday. The heavy rains continued into Friday, raising concerns over local officials' preparedness.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
HONG KONG – Record-breaking rain from the remnants of Typhoon Haikui has caused historic flooding in Hong Kong, resulting in at least two deaths reported, over 100 injuries, and widespread landslides.

The Hong Kong Observatory reported the heaviest rainfall in 140 years, with a staggering 6.2 inches pouring down in just one hour between 11 p.m. and midnight last Thursday.

5 DIFFERENT NAMES FOR HURRICANES AROUND THE WORLD

The extreme weather event caused streets to turn into rivers, stranding drivers, and flooding malls and train stations. On Friday, Hong Kong officials ordered the closure of schools and the stock exchange, asking workers to stay home due to the city's longest-ever 16-hour "black" rainstorm warning from the Observatory.

At least 117 people were hospitalized for flooding-related injuries, and one person is still missing, reports the South China Morning Post

  • A women walking in a flooded MTR train station during a rainstorm on September 8, 2023 in Hong Kong, China.
    A women walking in a flooded MTR train station during a rainstorm on September 8, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto)

  • Flood water covers the floor of a shopping mall in Hong Kong on September 8, 2023.
    Flood water covers the floor of a shopping mall in Hong Kong on September 8, 2023. (BERTHA WANG/AFP)

  • A woman walks in a flooded back alley in Hong Kong on September 8, 2023.
    A woman walks in a flooded back alley in Hong Kong on September 8, 2023. (MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP)

  • Vehicles submerged in floodwater during heavy rain in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
    Vehicles submerged in floodwater during heavy rain in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Lam Yik/Bloomberg)

  • This picture shows a vehicle in a collapsed section of road in Hong Kong on September 8, 2023.
    This picture shows a vehicle in a collapsed section of road in Hong Kong on September 8, 2023. (STR/AFP)

  • People watch a road blocked by stones at the scene of a landslide caused by torrential rain at Shau Kei Wan on September 8, 2023 in Hong Kong, China.
    People watch a road blocked by stones at the scene of a landslide caused by torrential rain at Shau Kei Wan on September 8, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Hou Yu/China News Service/VCG)

    A worker works by a whirlpool as flood waters is drained on a road in Hong Kong on September 8, 2023. (BERTHA WANG/AFP)

  • A driver operates a crane to lift a trapped taxi at the scene of a landslide caused by torrential rain at Shau Kei Wan on September 8, 2023 in Hong Kong, China.
    A driver operates a crane to lift a trapped taxi at the scene of a landslide caused by torrential rain at Shau Kei Wan on September 8, 2023 in Hong Kong, China.  (Hou Yu/China News Service/VCG)

  • Firemen clear up a road in Hong Kong on September 8, 2023.
    Firemen clear up a road in Hong Kong on September 8, 2023.  (BERTHA WANG/AFP)

  • Floodwater in a shopping mall during heavy rain in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
    Floodwater in a shopping mall during heavy rain in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Lam Yik/Bloomberg)

    People take shelter from rains at Shau Kei Wan station on September 8, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Hou Yu/China News Service/VCG)

  • People sweep flood water from a house at Shau Kei Wan on September 8, 2023 in Hong Kong, China.
    People sweep flood water from a house at Shau Kei Wan on September 8, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Hou Yu/China News Service/VCG)

  • A shopping center is partially submerged after record-breaking rainfall on September 8, 2023 in Hong Kong, China.
    A shopping center is partially submerged after record-breaking rainfall on September 8, 2023 in Hong Kong, China.  (Sawayasu Tsuji)

    Shopkeepers tend to their flooded stores during heavy rain in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. via Getty Images (Lam Yik/Bloomberg)

  • A man pushes a cart on a flooded road in Hong Kong on September 8, 2023.
    A man pushes a cart on a flooded road in Hong Kong on September 8, 2023. (MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP)

    This picture shows stranded vehicles on a flooded road in Hong Kong on September 8, 2023. (LIBBY HOGAN/AFP)

  • A motorist drives through floodwaters on Lantau Island in Hong Kong on September 8, 2023.
    A motorist drives through floodwaters on Lantau Island in Hong Kong on September 8, 2023. (PETER PARKS/AFP)

The Hong Kong Police shared a video recording of numerous individuals wading through a flooded area where the water level had risen to the height of their chest. The department said that two bodies were found floating in waters in different parts of the city, the Associated Press reports.

Among the dozens of rescues, police rescued 11 people, including five toddlers, who were trapped in Kau Wah Keng Village.

Police officers from Cheung Sha Wan Military Patrol Unit and Fire Services Department officers arrived at the scene and quickly assisted 11 citizens to evacuate and escort them to the community centre in Tai Gou.

(Hong Kong Police)

As the heavy rains continued into Friday, the impacts began to raise questions just days after the city dodged major damage from Typhoon Saola. Local officials faced scrutiny on Friday over their preparedness after one official reportedly claimed that the rare 500-year rainstorm was hard to forecast.

"(The rainstorm) was so big and so sudden. We could not act like we did in Super Typhoon Saola to issue warnings early," Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan said.

