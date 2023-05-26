Kansas towns under Flash Flooding Emergency after storm drops up to 10 inches of rain

STRATTON, Kan. – A Flash Flooding Emergency was declared in two Kansas towns after a thunderstorm dropped several inches of rain in just a few hours.

Several cars have washed away, and multiple water rescues are underway in the towns of Stratton and Palisade, according to the National Weather Service.

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

Crews working to evacuate flooded residents in Palisade had to wait for an airboat to arrive so power crews could de-energize a line and allow rescue crews safe passage, according to the Southwest Public Power District. They were eventually able to evacuate those in need.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The National Weather Service estimates that as much as 5 to10 inches of rain fell in just a few hours as of late Friday morning, with another 1 to 2 inches likely before the storms pass.

WHAT DOES THE TERM '100-YEAR FLOOD' ACTUALLY MEAN?

The town of Stratton measured 5.32 inches of rain in just three hours, which has just an 0.1-0.2% chance of happening in a given year, according to the FOX Forecast Center. Their storm total so far Friday is 6.20 inches - about a third of their annual average.