Flash flooding cripples Boston area's morning commute

BOSTON – Heavy rainfall overnight and into Thursday morning has unleashed significant flash flooding across Massachusetts' South Shore, causing widespread disruptions to rush-hour commutes and stranding vehicles.

The hardest-hit areas appear to be Braintree, Weymouth and Hingham, where emergency services were actively responding to numerous incidents. The National Weather Service in Boston warned that heavy rain, with 2-4 inches possible, was expected to fall throughout Thursday morning.

There have been no injuries reported from the flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued until 11:15 a.m. ET Thursday for northeastern Norfolk, southern Suffolk and north-central Plymouth counties, despite the heaviest rainfall having passed. While the immediate threat of intense downpours has subsided, numerous roads are still experiencing significant flooding, and it will take time for these waters to recede, the National Weather Service said.

Footage posted by Joel Shapiro shows flooding at his home in Hull, located on a peninsula in the southern Boston Harbor, on Thursday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. ET, a significant portion of Interstate 93 in the Milton-Quincy area was also submerged due to torrential rainfall.

The MBTA Red Line service has also been suspended between Quincy Adams and Braintree due to severe flooding at Braintree Station, forcing commuters to seek alternative transportation.

Roadways in neighboring Weymouth have also been inundated, with a car reportedly stranded at the intersection of Prince Street and Lake Street. Multiple other vehicles were reported stuck in floodwaters across Weymouth, and the entire Weymouth Landing area has been closed to traffic.

Further east, in Hingham, flash flooding has rendered portions of East Street (Route 228) and Hersey Street impassable.

Motorists are urged to avoid flooded roadways and exercise extreme caution.