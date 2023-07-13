Flash Flood Emergency declared in Mississippi as torrential rains trigger water rescues

LOUISVILLE, Miss. – Torrential rains reaching over a foot in accumulation from slow-moving thunderstorms have triggered a Flash Flood Emergency in parts of Mississippi as rising waters prompt urgent rescues.

The worst rain Thursday morning was reported in Louisville, where more than 6-12 inches had already fallen with 3-5 more inches of rain still on the way, falling at rates of 2-3 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

Louisville Police have reported multiple flooded structures and vehicles, with water rescues ongoing, according to the NWS.

"We’ve had several vehicles go head first into deep water," Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh told FOX Weather. "In two locations, we have two vehicles that are under water completely."

Luckily there have been no reports of anyone injured.

Meanwhile, floodwaters have washed out multiple roads in the Louisville area as a spotter reports 12.66 inches of rain so far in the storm just Thursday.

"Many of the surface streets in Louisville are under water; the highways are under water," Pugh said. "Several road and highways are closed."

Unfortunately, the rain was still falling as the midday hours approached, and floodwaters have reached levels higher than officials had seen in quite some time, Pugh said.

"The water is getting steadily deeper at this point, and it is making it hard to respond to people in homes and residences," Pugh said, adding water has gone into several homes. "We’re urging people that if they need us, we will get to them, and for them to try to stay safe until we can get there and get them saved."

In nearby Ackerman, the story is similar with multiple roads flooded and closed. The NWS reports a roof collapsed at a building in town due to the weight of the heavy rains.

Drivers underestimating the dangers

An emergency shelter has opened in Louisville to provide shelter to flood victims.

"We’ve got everybody in the field that we can get into the field at this point," Pugh said.

The emergency flood alert, which also covers the town of McMillan, remains in effect until 3:45 p.m. CDT. Pugh is urging everyone who can to stay at home and stay off the roads. If urgent travel is needed, beware of flooded roads where water may be higher than it seems, or roads may be washed out below. Pugh said many of those needing rescue underestimated the dangers.

"Drivers didn't realize how deep the water was," Pugh said. "Then the vehicles flooded out… and the waters continued to rise."

The relentless rain has also triggered Flash Flood Warnings in counties surrounding Louisville. Those alerts stretch into western Alabama, where a portion of Interstate 20/59 has been closed in Sumter County in both directions because of rushing water over the highway.