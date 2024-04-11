Did you see it? Fireball lights up morning sky above Northeast

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. – Did you see it? Dozens of people reported a bright fireball in the sky early Wednesday morning in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and even New York.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) received about 37 witness reports of the phenomenon around 3:45 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

One woman in Linden, New Jersey, said she was washing her hands in the kitchen when she saw a bright green, almost neon color, falling from the sky.

"There wasn’t any long trails or anything, but it did fall and disappear," she reported on the AMS website. "I was watching it through a window, so that might’ve affected my vision, but I was just left there stunned."

Footage recorded by Joni Piney shows the fireball at 3:43 a.m. EDT over Wall Township, New Jersey.

Michele Griffiths' doorbell camera video captured the moment a flash of light illuminated the sky in Millville, New Jersey, about 3:40 a.m. EDT, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

The fireball sightings come about a week before the Lyrid meteor shower, which will begin on April 22nd. Usually, this meteor shower is one to stay up for, but due to the brightness created by the Moon, stargazing is expected to be negatively impacted.