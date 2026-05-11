Everglades wildfire scorches nearly 5,000 acres just outside Miami metro, Broward County

MIAMI — A wildfire has scorched nearly 5,000 acres in Florida's Everglades, just outside the Miami metro suburbs, prompting officials to warn nearby residents of dangerous smoke.

WHAT IS FIRE CONTAINMENT

The Max Road Miramar Fire is straddling the line between Miami-Dade and Broward counties. At least 4,800 acres have been burned, and the fire is 20% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

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The fire was first reported Sunday. The Pembroke Pines Police Department said that drivers stopping to watch the fires along US-27 were causing dangerous traffic backups.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were working with state forest officials to protect nearby properties.

Florida Senator Rick Scott urged people on social media to adhere to any local road closures.

Aerial footage showed flames in the vicinity of a local subdivision, and smoke could be seen billowing for miles.

This comes in the middle of Florida's wildfire season, which is being compounded by a historic drought ongoing across the state.

THESE EVERYDAY COMMODITIES MAY COST YOU MORE AS SEVERE DROUGHT TRICKLES DOWN TO CONSUMERS

Almost 2,000 wildfires have burned nearly 120,000 acres just since the start of the year, the forest service said earlier this month.

Wildfires south of Jacksonville canceled and delayed Amtrak service last month.

SEVERE STORMS TO DRENCH GULF COAST, SOUTHEAST WITH POTENTIAL FOR DAMAGING WINDS, LARGE HAIL AND FLASH FLOODING

While the vast majority of the state is under Exceptional or Extreme Drought conditions, Miami itself is roughly an inch below average rainfall, year-to-date. However, parts of the Everglades are also experiencing Extreme Drought.

Check back for updates on this developing story.