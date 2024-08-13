Ernesto tracker: Forecast cone, path, live conditions, spaghetti models and more
Here are maps from the FOX Forecast Center to help you track Ernesto and its potential impacts.
Tropical Storm Ernesto is moving across the eastern Caribbean islands and is expected to impact both the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Wednesday.
Tropical downpours, 60-70 mph wind gusts and deadly surf will impact the region as Ernesto is forecast to be near hurricane strength off the northern coast of Puerto Rico by late Wednesday.
The FOX Forecast Center will likely be tracking future Ernesto for many days as the system curves north into the open Atlantic toward the end of the week.
Regardless of direct impacts, Ernesto is forecast to become a powerful hurricane with a very large wind field. The coastal impacts will be felt from hundreds of miles away from the storm.
Where is Ernesto?
Where is Ernesto headed?
Who is under a tropical storm alert?
How much rain will fall?
What will the wind gusts be?
When will Hurricane Hunter take off next?
