Ernesto tracker: Forecast cone, path, live conditions, spaghetti models and more

Tropical Storm Ernesto is moving across the eastern Caribbean islands and is expected to impact both the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Wednesday.

Tropical downpours, 60-70 mph wind gusts and deadly surf will impact the region as Ernesto is forecast to be near hurricane strength off the northern coast of Puerto Rico by late Wednesday.

The FOX Forecast Center will likely be tracking future Ernesto for many days as the system curves north into the open Atlantic toward the end of the week.

Regardless of direct impacts, Ernesto is forecast to become a powerful hurricane with a very large wind field. The coastal impacts will be felt from hundreds of miles away from the storm.

Here are maps from the FOX Forecast Center to help you track Ernesto and its potential impacts.

Where is Ernesto?

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking Tropical Storm Ernesto.

(FOX Weather)



Where is Ernesto headed?

A look at the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ernesto.

(FOX Weather)



A look at the forecast track of spaghetti plots for Tropical Storm Ernesto.

(FOX Weather)



Who is under a tropical storm alert?

Tropical storm alerts associated with Tropical Storm Ernesto have been issued.

(FOX Weather)



How much rain will fall?

A look at the forecast rain totals from Tropical Storm Ernesto in the Caribbean.

(FOX Weather)



A look at the forecast rain totals from Tropical Storm Ernesto in Puerto Rico.

(FOX Weather)



What will the wind gusts be?

A look at the forecast wind gusts from Tropical Storm Ernesto in the Caribbean.

(FOX Weather)



When will Hurricane Hunter take off next?