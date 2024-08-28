Electrocuted birds spark quick-moving brush fire near Denver water treatment plant
The group of birds caught fire after the incident, providing a spark that eventually ignited the nearby grass and brush in Roxborough near Denver Water’s Foothills treatment plant.
ROXBOROUGH, Colo. — A group of birds that were unfortunately electrocuted when they hit power equipment Tuesday afternoon ended up triggering a brush fire that scorched 35 acres in Colorado.
The group of birds caught fire after the incident, providing a spark that eventually ignited the nearby grass and brush in Roxborough near Denver Water’s Foothills treatment plant, according to West Metro Fire Rescue officials.
Dozens of firefighters responded to the blaze and a county helicopter made several water drops on the spreading flames. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies issued voluntary evacuation orders for nearby residents.
The wildfire was 100% contained by later that evening and the voluntary evacuation order has since been canceled.
"This was a close call tonight!" West Metro Fire Rescue officials said.