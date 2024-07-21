Dry lightning outbreak could spark Northwest wildfires during critical fire conditions

BEND, Ore. – Rounds of thunderstorms moving across the Northwest may trigger a dry lightning outbreak across parts of Oregon, California and Nevada, which could quickly spark fires in those regions recently facing record-breaking temperatures and dry conditions.

Ongoing isolated thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday beginning in the morning along Coastal Oregon before moving further into the Northwest.

WHY DRY THUNDERSTORMS POSE WILDFIRE, DUST STORM RISKS

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center forecasts a possible outbreak of dry lightning on Sunday in the Critical Fire Weather area, including northeast California, northwest Nevada and south-central Oregon. This area includes the cities of Bend, Redmond and Winnemucca, Oregon.

West fire weather outlook on Sunday.

"Any lightning strikes combined with hot and dry conditions could cause new fire starts," said the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon.

On Sunday, a lesser threat of isolated dry thunderstorms is possible from Washington to the northeast corner of Nevada.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking lightning intensity to pick up on Sunday afternoon across Oregon, Northern California and Nevada.

FOX Forecast Center futuretrack.

30 MILLION ACROSS WEST UNDER HEAT ALERTS AS DANGEROUS, RECORD-BREAKING TEMPERATURES BAKE REGION

Thunderstorms may continue from Sunday into the overnight hours with an isolated risk for lightning into Monday across the Northwest.

These areas are experiencing extreme heat this summer, with Excessive Heat Warnings blanketing much of the Pacific Northwest through Monday.

Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 degrees are forecast for areas in Oregon and Washington. With wind gusts up to 45 mph and relative humidity around 10%, these conditions could allow a fire to spread rapidly.

Firefighters across the West continue to battle fires in extreme heat this summer.

The Falls Fire, which started on July 10 and is burning northwest of Burns, Oregon, has consumed more than 120,000 acres and prompted evacuations in Grant and Harney counties. More than 20 large wildfires are burning across Oregon.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 63 large wildfires have burned more than 1 million acres across the U.S. this year.