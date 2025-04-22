New Orleans braces for more rain after region swamped by flooding Monday

NEW ORLEANS - Rounds of rain brought flash flooding to New Orleans and surrounding suburbs Monday. Drone video showed roadways and neighborhoods completely covered by water.

Flash Flood Warnings were issued for Orleans and Jefferson parishes Monday afternoon.

The drone video showed shopping centers and neighborhoods inundated in Gretna, Louisiana, which picked up between 4 and 6 inches of rain. Road flooding snarled traffic under and along the busy Westbank Expressway overpass, which is part of U.S. Highway 90, which runs across the state.

Cars and pickup trucks were seen driving through floodwaters in New Orleans' Ninth Ward.

A stalled tractor-trailer was seen abandoned in the high water as flash flooding created a big headache for evening commuters. Drivers filled up gas stations on higher ground as they waited for the water to recede.

Several places in the Greater New Orleans area shattered daily rain records, with some areas picking up their monthly average within 24 hours.

The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport recorded 2.92 inches of rain in just an hour, with a total of 4.38 inches for the day.

Radar estimates showed that 3-6 inches of rain fell in six hours, with the highest totals being northeast of downtown New Orleans.

The Big Easy averages 5.2 inches of rain for the entire month of April.

More rain is in the forecast Tuesday, with some thunderstorms potentially developing by the afternoon.