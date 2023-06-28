Evacuations ordered in outskirts of Phoenix as 'Diamond' wildfire burns 2,500 acres

next Image 1 of 4

SCOTTSDALE, Az. – A fast-growing brush fire prompted evacuations in the outskirts of Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday night as fire crews worked to contain the blaze.

The Diamond Fire quickly grew to 2,500 acres, prompting evacuations in North Scottsdale and Southwest Rio Verde. McDowell Mountain Regional Park was also evacuated and closed to all traffic because of the fire. The fire is just outside Tonto National Forest.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire is still burning out of control and moving south toward McDowell Mountain Regional Park, according to the Arizona State Forestry.

FOX 10 Phoenix reports the fire is close to a community with dozens of homes and about 1,145 people living in the area.

Fire Weather Warnings were in place Tuesday when the fire started with hot temperatures, low humidity and gusty conditions. The warning remains in place through Wednesday with wind gusts up to 30 mph and temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees.

Fire Weather alerts in the Southwest.

(FOX Weather)



The Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management and Scottsdale Police are managing evacuations with a complete map of evacuation zones here. Arizona State Forestry is working the fire response.

The Red Cross opened a shelter Monday night for those evacuating at Cactus Shadow High School.

The Arizona State Forestry reports spotting multiple drones in the blaze, a problem for fire crews trying to contain the fire with aircraft. Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) are in place for the area around the fire.

"Flying drones while we fly aircraft is dangerous, and we will have to ground aircraft," Arizona State Forestry tweeted.

About 300 firefighters remain on the scene, according to Scottsdale Fire officials.