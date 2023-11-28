Search
30-car pileup blamed on dense fog along Idaho’s Interstate 86 near Pocatello

The initial crash occurred around 8 a.m. MST as a thick fog engulfed Interstate 86 just west of Pocatello, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). Eastbound vehicles suddenly slowed as they encountered the fog bank, leading to multiple chain-reaction crashes, ISP said.

POCATELLO, Idaho A dense layer of freezing fog led to a crash involving dozens of cars and trucks near Pocatello, Idaho, Monday morning, leaving several injured.

The initial crash occurred around 8 a.m. MST as a thick fog engulfed Interstate 86 just west of Pocatello, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). Eastbound vehicles suddenly slowed as they encountered the fog bank, leading to multiple chain-reaction crashes, ISP said.

Crash along Idaho's Interstate 86

About 30 vehicles collided along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 86 near Pocatello, Idaho on Nov. 27, 2023 after traffic encountered a layer of dense fog, according to the Idaho State Police.

(Idaho State Police / FOX Weather)

In all, about 30 vehicles collided, including multiple semi-trucks, troopers said.

One person was sent by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, while several others headed to the hospital in personal vehicles, according to the ISP. The freeway was closed for seven hours for highway and emergency crews to clear the wreckage.

Temperatures at the time of the crash at nearby Pocatello Regional Airport were around 5 degrees, with freezing fog reported throughout the morning.

The ISP says the crash remains under investigation.

