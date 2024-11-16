Florida town's 50-foot-tall debris pile from Hurricanes Helene, Milton finally gone

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — One of the lasting reminders of the destruction brought to a Florida community by Hurricanes Helene and Milton has been erased from the landscape, allowing the area to reclaim another semblance of normalcy.

Crews in Treasure Island had used a massive parking lot and nearby park as a collection site for the literal mountains of debris left by the destructive winds and storm surge that slammed the area just weeks apart in the late summer.

TREASURE ISLAND HAS GROWING REMINDER OF DAUNTING CLEANUP THAT AWAITS AFTER DUAL HURRICANES

Much of the debris was from Hurricane Helene’s wrath that didn’t get a chance to be cleared before Hurricane Milton piled on.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray returned to Treasure Island on Oct. 24 and estimated the debris pile stood about 50 feet tall and about 150 feet across.

Video from the city now shows that on Nov. 14, the pile was gone, and the streets were clear.

"Debris management was a top priority for the city in the aftermath of these unprecedented storms," Treasure Island city officials wrote on Facebook. "Recognizing the safety and health risks posed by storm debris, the city quickly responded to the needs of our community by securing additional debris management contractors to expedite the cleanup process."

Officials mentioned that the typical process in many Florida communities to clean up debris after a major hurricane can take 4-6 months.

"Yet, here we are today, a little over a month after being struck by two hurricanes, and nearly all storm debris has been removed," city officials said. "While there is still some work left to do, this rapid progress is a testament to the dedication and hard work of city staff, who have remained focused on getting Treasure Island back on its feet as quickly as possible."

Crews will now focus on raking the park to remove any small debris and then reseeding the area and testing for any contaminants.