Weekend ice storm in central US turns deadly after Nebraska crash

ARLINGTON, Neb. – Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska announced that the ice storm that swept through parts of the Midwest and Plains over the weekend led to at least one death.

Toni L. Larsen, 57, passed away after icy road conditions Friday night caused her to lose control of her truck while she was driving on Highway 30 east of Arlington, officials said.

Larsen ended up crossing the median and crashing into another truck heading in the opposite direction, officials said. She was ejected from her vehicle upon impact.

The driver of the other truck experienced minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Another injury related to the ice storm involved an 8-year-old child who was not wearing a seat belt and several vehicles and semi-trucks that became stuck due to the icy roads.

Icy conditions caused several crashes in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri during the first half of the weekend.

In Ohama, Nebraska, which was one of the hardest-hit areas, a 13-mile stretch of Interstate 80 was brought to a halt for more than eight hours because of icy weather.

Across the state line in Iowa, up to 40 accidents occurred between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad.

He noted that his office received more than 100 calls for help from drivers whose vehicles slid into ditches or required assistance.