2 dead after vehicle full of young adults swept away in Missouri floodwaters

GROVESPRING, Mo. – Two people have been found dead in southern Missouri after a vehicle full of young adults was swept away in raging floodwaters.



The Wright County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle with six young adults was swept off the roadway at a low water crossing off Highway M near Grovespring about midnight Friday morning.

Deputies said four of the six victims were able to get out safely. One body was located shortly after the accident. The body of the last person was located early Friday morning. No other details about the victims have been given.

The region saw 1.5 to 3 inches of rain overnight, signaling the threat of flash flooding. This caused the National Weather Service to issue Flood Watches from central and eastern Oklahoma into the mid-Mississippi and Ohio valleys.

A large swath of those regions could receive 2 to 3 inches of rain in a short amount of time, with localized rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible in a stripe from southern Missouri into southern Illinois , southern Indiana , extreme northern Kentucky and far southwestern Ohio .