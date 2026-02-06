Deadly Pennsylvania crash on Interstate 79 amid wintry conditions, at least 18 vehicles involved

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly crash in the western part of the state on Interstate 79 some 25 miles north of Pittsburgh amid wintry conditions.

Police said at least one person has been killed and at least 18 vehicles were involved in the pileup.

All lanes of I-79 are closed between Exits 88 and 78.

A fast-moving clipper is racing through parts of the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and interior Northeast.

While major snow accumulations aren't expected, the storm is bringing brief periods of whiteout driving conditions.

Check back for updates on this developing story.