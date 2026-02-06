Search
Deadly Pennsylvania crash on Interstate 79 amid wintry conditions, at least 18 vehicles involved

A fast-moving clipper is racing through parts of the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and interior Northeast. While major snow accumulations aren't expected, the storm is bringing brief periods of whiteout driving conditions.

By Julian Atienza
Clipper brings dangerous driving conditions across Ohio Valley, Northeast

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly crash in the western part of the state on Interstate 79 some 25 miles north of Pittsburgh amid wintry conditions.

Police said at least one person has been killed and at least 18 vehicles were involved in the pileup.

All lanes of I-79 are closed between Exits 88 and 78.

Slowdown on Interstate 79 north of Harmony, Pennsylvania Friday afternoon.

(PennDOT / FOX Weather)

A fast-moving clipper is racing through parts of the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and interior Northeast. 

SNOW BLASTS NORTHEAST, GREAT LAKES AS EXTREME COLD GRIPS MILLIONS THIS WEEKEND

While major snow accumulations aren't expected, the storm is bringing brief periods of whiteout driving conditions.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

