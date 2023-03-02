3 killed, 4 injured as avalanche strikes 10 skiers in British Columbia

INVERMERE, British Columbia – Three skiers were killed and four others were injured when an avalanche swept across a snowy mountain near Invermere, British Columbia, on Wednesday, according to Canadian officials.

The victims were part of a group of 10 that had been brought to the area via helicopter to ski, according to Cpl. James Grandy with B.C. Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Emergency officials received the call for help around 12:40 p.m. local time that the avalanche had struck the area about 40 minutes prior.

DANGERS OF AVALANCHES, AND HOW TO STAY SAFE ON THE SLOPES

Rescue crews found three skiers who had been buried and killed, while four others, including the guide, were seriously injured and flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Invermere. The four injured were expected to survive, Grandy said.

Grandy added the skiers were all from outside of Canada, but their identities and nationalities have been withheld pending notification of family members.