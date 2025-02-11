Daytona 500 faces another daunting race day forecast for second year in row

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona 500 kicks off this weekend in Florida as Americans flock to the Southeast for the biggest race event of the year.

As fans gear up for the long-awaited spectacle, there are some potential weather hazards to keep in mind ahead of Sunday's day-long event.

Current projections have a 54% chance of rain hitting the Daytona Beach area on race day.

Due to the sensitivity of tires, the conditions on the racetrack must be perfect to ensure safety for all drivers.

Drivers use special tires called slicks that are meant to maximize traction on dry roads. Rain can then cause lengthy delays that could push the race to a later date.

To ensure that roads are dry and safe enough to perform on, NASCAR uses track drying technology. NASCAR's Air Titan 2.0 is a track-drying device that uses compressed air to push water off the track. It is essentially like using a squeegee to push or brush the water off the road using air.

The FOX Forecast Center currently gives a medium risk of weather impacting the race with the expected rain showers. Temperatures will reach up to the low 80s with close to 70% humidity.

If the race faces any delays, it would be the second year in a row Mother Nature has not cooperated with the race. Last year's race was pushed back a day after rain washed out any hope of safely getting the race in on the originally scheduled Sunday.