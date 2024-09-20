The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Potentially impactful tropical threat brews in Caribbean

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical development odds grow for Caribbean system

As tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean quiets down again, attention is shifting back to the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, where there are increasing signs of atmospheric conditions favorable for the development of possibly the next named storm sometime next week.

The National Hurricane Center is now officially monitoring the area for tropical development. The agency is giving medium odds of development for now within the next seven days. Further development may loom beyond seven days, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Gordon's leftovers among 3 areas tracked in Atlantic

Out in the open Atlantic, the remnants of Gordon might redevelop into a tropical depression or tropical storm before heading into the North Atlantic.

Another well-defined low-pressure area near ex-Gordon has been designated Invest 96-L. It, too, has a low chance of developing into at least a tropical depression before it heads north into the open ocean.

Over Africa, one or two disturbances are due to move off the continent into the Atlantic next week, farther south than most of this year's systems. There's nothing to watch right now, but they appear to be telling us that hurricane season is returning to something like a normal state for September.

Thunderstorms rolled through the Upper Midwest and Plains on Thursday, producing at least one tornado in Minnesota and damage in at least four other states. The storm activity formed along a cold front that stretched from Canada to the southern Plains.

More than 4 million residents were put under alerts, including Severe Thunderstorm Watches and a Tornado Watch, ahead of the severe weather.

