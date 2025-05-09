Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: East Coast faces flooding, rounds of storms for Mother's Day weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, May 9, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Southeast smacked with hail, wind and flooding ahead of rain-soaked weekend

Severe storms produced widespread hail, wind damage and flash flooding on Thursday across the Tennessee Valley and the Appalachia, with dozens of reports of hailstones around the size of quarters.

A broad range of thunderstorms is expected on Friday from Louisiana's coast up to North Carolina's Outer Banks. These storms will last through the weekend and into next week for the Southeast and mid-Atlantic, as this system interacts with tropical moisture from the southern Atlantic Ocean.

There is a potential for flash flooding in the region through Tuesday. Localized areas of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina could see as much as 7 inches of rain.

Northeast faces washout before ‘picture-perfect’ Mother's Day

The Northeast will be soaked with heavy rain Friday as a low-pressure system interacts with the same front that's bringing rounds of rain to the Southeast. A low-level flash flood risk is in place on Friday for Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

The system begins to move out of the region Saturday, giving way to what the FOX Forecast Center calls "a picture-perfect" Mother's Day.

Watch: Dozens of rattlesnakes slither, curl in Colorado mega-den

Recent video shows rattlesnakes slithering and curling over one another in an undisclosed location in northern Colorado . The video begins with one rattlesnake coiled up into itself, while another snake slithers over it.

The footage was shot as part of a livestream run by Project RattleCam, a collaboration between scientists from Cal Poly, Central Coast Snake Services and Dickinson College to study rattlesnakes.

